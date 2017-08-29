Man shot while riding bicycle in south Nashville

A man was shot in the leg while riding his bike south of downtown Nashville overnight.

The victim told police he was shot near the intersection of Lafayette and Claiborne streets just after midnight Tuesday.

He said he was able to ride three or four blocks before flagging someone down for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Police said he was uncooperative about the details of his injuries.

