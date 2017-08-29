Police investigating shootout at Antioch apartment complex

Police are working to figure out more details after a man showed up at a south Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was robbed by two men, and when he tried to get away, they started shooting at him.

He said the shootout happened at the Waterford Crossings apartment complex off Old Franklin Road in Antioch.

Detectives said several vehicles had bullet holes, and at least two of those vehicles had shattered back windows.

The victim was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK.

The focus now for investigators is tracking down the suspects, but they don't have a specific description of the men. Some of the suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white SUV.

