Protesters take aim at Confederate monument at Tennessee Capitol

About 100 people marched through downtown Nashville Monday night.

It was billed as an anti-white supremacy rally, but before it ended, protesters focused on a monument on the state capitol grounds honoring Rutherford County Civil War spy Sam Davis.

Davis, whose home sits just a few miles off of Interstate 24, is an historical landmark. Some in Rutherford County consider Davis a hero.

The rally began in Public Square downtown. Organizers speaking on a megaphone quickly zeroed in on the Fraternal Order of Police.

"They do not support workers’ rights, only officer rights and their own self-interest, and this puts them at odds with other unions and against other working class folks. The FOP provides legal support and public relations to police who harm civilians,” said Dixon Irene, rally organizer.

The rally then turned into a march to the state capitol chanting, “When communities are under attack, what do we do? We fight back.”

The demonstrators marched down Third Avenue for the short walk to the state capitol. A number of police vehicles closely following the 100 or more people carrying signs and banner.

But then the focus changed again to the statue of Davis. Within seconds of arriving at the capitol grounds, two demonstrators climbed atop the monument and covered the statue with a white sheet as protesters cheered and chanted “black lives matter.”

Davis’ home in Smyrna sits a few miles off I-24 and draws 20,000 visitors every year. He is famous for being caught with sensitive Union army information. When asked where he got it he said, “I would rather die a thousand deaths before I would betray a friend.”

