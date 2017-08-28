Protesters take aim at Confederate monument at Tennessee Capitol

About 100 people marched through downtown Nashville Monday night.More >>
About 100 people marched through downtown Nashville Monday night.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
Metro police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville on Monday night.More >>
Metro police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville on Monday night.More >>
From jam bands to pop sensations, Ascend Amphitheater has had quite the lineup this year. While concert goers are grooving to the music, many at home have had enough. They say the noise is out of control.More >>
From jam bands to pop sensations, Ascend Amphitheater has had quite the lineup this year. While concert goers are grooving to the music, many at home have had enough. They say the noise is out of control.More >>
The News 4 I-Team found eight Metro Schools employees stayed at a Waldorf Astoria hotel in New Orleans last month on the taxpayer’s dime.More >>
The News 4 I-Team found eight Metro Schools employees stayed at a Waldorf Astoria hotel in New Orleans last month on the taxpayer’s dime.More >>
Metro officials are investigating a number of illegal trash piles dumped in alleyways in Cleveland Park.More >>
Metro officials are investigating a number of illegal trash piles dumped in alleyways in Cleveland Park.More >>
It took several thousand miles and a couple of volunteer pilots, but an Air Force airman with ties to Tennessee has now been reunited with his dog.More >>
It took several thousand miles and a couple of volunteer pilots, but an Air Force airman with ties to Tennessee has now been reunited with his dog.More >>
The family of a slain pizza delivery driver is searching for answers and speaking about their lost love one.More >>
The family of a slain pizza delivery driver is searching for answers and speaking about their lost love one.More >>
More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has crippled parts of East Texas, forcing thousands to evacuate cities.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has crippled parts of East Texas, forcing thousands to evacuate cities.More >>
Taylor Swift debuted the eye-popping music video for her new song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another.More >>
Taylor Swift debuted the eye-popping music video for her new song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another.More >>
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >>
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >>
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >>
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >>
More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
Since the 1960s, Wilma and Ray Yoder have been on a mission to see every Cracker Barrel in the country. Driving in their RV, they made a point to stop at every Cracker Barrel they saw. They kept track ofMore >>
Since the 1960s, Wilma and Ray Yoder have been on a mission to see every Cracker Barrel in the country. Driving in their RV, they made a point to stop at every Cracker Barrel they saw. They kept track ofMore >>
Four people were hurt in a crash after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Antioch. The crash happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight Monday.More >>
Four people were hurt in a crash after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Antioch. The crash happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight Monday.More >>
Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >>
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a featured speaker at the national convention for the Fraternal Order of Police at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a featured speaker at the national convention for the Fraternal Order of Police at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.More >>
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.More >>
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.More >>