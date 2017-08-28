Man's blood could be key to brown recluse anti-venom

Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.

“This could be a spider bite, because there’s this gnawing pain in the back of my leg,” said Jane Hefferan, a spider bite victim.

Aiden Gorey’s reaction to a brown recluse bite was so severe he nearly fell into a coma and needed multiple blood transfusions. His medical care cost thousands.

“At first it was just red and swollen. Then it started to look like a bruise. And then it turned black,” Hefferan said. “They aren’t sure if this is a second bite or it triggered an autoimmune disease. And then that leads to like ulcers.”

Hefferan, a former high school and college athlete, got bit in her Nashville apartment nine years ago. She is still dealing with the medical and financial fallout.

She estimates her parents have spent nearly $100,000 on her medical bills, just a fraction of the $1 million so far.

“Thankfully, Vanderbilt gave me a charity for probably two years, and then really helped me and my parents apply for social security disability at that point, because the bills. They provided at least definitely over $1 million worth of charity just to me in that two-year span,” Hefferan said.

The nurse now bears the scars of numerous surgeries, skin grafts and broken bones, weakened by an autoimmune disorder and other problems all triggered by the spider’s potent venom.

“I essentially lost seven or eight years of my life, and I’m still paying for it,” Hefferan said.

Although what happened to Gorey and Hefferan is rare, Vanderbilt researchers think a spider anti-venom could save future brown recluse victims a lot of misery and money.

“Spider bites are a major medical problem for people,” said Dr. James Crowe, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center.

“Now we have technology where we can take somebody who has survived a spider bite, obtain cells from their immune system that fought off the toxin that was there and capture cells and use those as a factory to make the antibody that came from that person and give it back to another person as a treatment,” Crowe added.

That’s where people like Russell Levi come in. Bitten seven times, the Maryland man encountered a brown recluse infestation in an old church he had converted into a home/office in a part of the country most leading spider experts claimed was impossible.

“My goal is to reinvent and re-establish an accurate range where they do exist,” Levi said. “And just as importantly, establish for the general public, even if the arachnologists disagree or don’t want to get on board, is how they really disperse.”

After capturing more than 100 brown recluse spiders in his Maryland home, Levi recently came to Vanderbilt to give blood for research to create an anti-venom.

“People who live in these households, when they have small children or elderly people or people with immune system deficiencies, they are truly at risk,” Levi said.

With so many people moving to Nashville from other places, Hefferan and Levi want everyone to know that brown recluse spiders are everywhere in Middle Tennessee. And they’re spreading.

Levi said sometimes what you can’t see can hurt you.

“I’d been bitten three times before I knew what bit me, and it was getting worse. Those bites, one was on my finger, my guitar-playing hand, and I almost lost a finger,” he said.

Vanderbilt researchers will be keeping their fingers crossed that their efforts will finally put an end to the pain and fear spread by the tiny spider.

“We’re always looking for more volunteers who’ve experienced these things,” Crowe said. “Because the more people we study, the better off we are in finding exciting new preventative drugs.”

It will take about two weeks to know if Levi’s blood will work and several years to produce an anti-venom.

If a brown recluse spider bit you and you’re interested in having your blood drawn and tested, contact the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center at 615-875-9765 or email Info@vvcenter.org.

