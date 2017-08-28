Police: Man shot on Jefferson Street in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Man shot on Jefferson Street in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville on Monday night.

Police said multiple suspects got out of a car and shot at a man in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no description of the gunman at this time.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.