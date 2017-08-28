Franklin family visiting Texas faces difficult decision on whether to leave

More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.

What if you were faced with a unique circumstance that made you question whether it was better to stay or go? It's the real struggle happening for one Tennessee family visiting loved ones in Texas.

"We're praying for God to show us the direction to take and not be afraid," said Edye Bisagno of Franklin.

Days ago, Bisagno and husband Tim left their home for a celebration in Houston, TX. It was the 63rd wedding anniversary of Tim's parents, John and Uldine Bisagno.

"My mother-in-law was diagnosed with brain cancer," Edye Bisagno said. "I was here to help with that, with my mother-in-law's care, because she's pretty much in her final phase."

At the home on Houston's Lakeside Forest Drive, the water began to rise. Watching what was happening, the family reached out to neighbors across the street who were leaving the area.

"We had just called in hospice two days before for my mother-in-law," Edye Bisagno said. "The neighbors, they said 'Sure, bring her up to the second floor of our house.'"

The family called on the help of a few men they'd never met, total strangers walking by, to help them carry Uldine and her wheelchair through the water to cross the street.

"It's so beautiful, though," Edye Bisagno said in a cell phone video of the effort. "It's so beautiful."

Even with her niece and nephew rescued by a boat, a question remained for Edye Bisagno: what's best for Uldine?

"It'd be easy to say, 'next boat comes along, we're grabbing it and going to a shelter,'" she said. "She would not do well at a shelter. She's in a hospital bed from hospice. My brother-in-law who's with the Houston Fire Department, he said, 'y'all go to a shelter, which are filling up very quickly, she will not be in as much a comfortable position as she is now at the second floor of a neighbor's house.' We are in a nice spot, but we don't know how long that will last. If we stay and things get worse here, we have to get somewhere. We had about two inches of water in the downstairs. That part was scary. How bad is this thing going to get? There's fear to leave, there's fear to stay. That's not a good decision maker. Faith is a better decision maker than fear.

"If you're stuck on the second floor, and you can't get to the bottom floor over a wind issue, tree falling issue or power lines issue, that can be devastating," Edye Bisagno continued. "We are close to those high lines. They've been popping a lot. When they blow, it sounds like a canon blowing. That happens several times a day."

Edye Bisagno has also been meeting others in need of help. One woman came around the house searching for her husband who disappeared after trying to find food.

"He was gone two hours ago?" Edye Bisagno asked the woman in a cell phone video.

"Yes!" she said.

"She said she couldn't find him," Edye Bisagno said. "She said he can't swim. She was beside herself."

"Lord, we believe that you hear us," said a member of Bisagno's family, as the group surrounded the woman and prayed with her.

Hoping the woman finds her husband and that her own family makes the right decision for Uldine, Edye Bisagno said these hours have taught her something about people.

"It's times like this you realize, we all need each other," she said. "It was a beautiful bonding time of humans helping humans. It does give you an appreciation for strangers. If people would only look deeper, that would be amazing."

Edye Bisagno said a rescue crew told them it wouldn't be feasible to take her mother-in-law in a canoe to a pontoon boat waiting down the street. For now, most of the family is staying in place on the second floor of that house.

