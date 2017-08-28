First responders say more resources available since 2010 flood

Emergency workers said they have more resources now if flooding happens again. (WSMV)

Hurricane Harvey has crippled parts of East Texas, forcing thousands to evacuate cities.

First responders there are trying to navigate the many calls for help, and News 4 wanted to know how crews in Nashville are better prepared following the historic 2010 flood.

The flooding in Texas is on a bigger scale when what hit Nashville in 2010. The Buffalo Bayou River in Houston crested at 69 feet Sunday, while the Cumberland River crested at nearly 52 foot in Nashville in 2010.

"Since then, we have revamped our training programs. We now have in-house swift water rescue trainers and much better equipment. We now have the proper training and the proper gear to handle that form of water rescue," said David Crane, a swift water rescue trainer with Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

Nashville OEM has since doubled the number of boats and rafts. OEM officials said they are more prepared to serve a wider area and partner with other counties for help.

Workers showed News 4 the gear they use to help pull people to safety.

"We’ll put some of our trucks out on the road when it starts raining hard, used to check these flood prone areas. You just get a firsthand view of what’s going on," said Mike Russell, who works in special operations with Nashville OEM.

With flooding comes dozens of swift water rescues such as the many seen in Texas. First responders who helped during the 2010 flood said they don’t have time to process what’s happening.

"On one hand it is a very grim task but on the other hand we are also returning a family member to their family. So you have to keep that compassion and that empathy," Crane said.

