Trash piles found dumped in Cleveland Park alleyways

Metro officials are investigating a number of illegal trash piles dumped in alleyways in Cleveland Park.

The piles contain waste items from a school cafeteria and boxes with Kipp Nashville Collegiate High School’s name on them.

Cleveland Park Neighborhood Association member Omid Yamini was part of a group that discovered the first trash pile in April. He said he found another pile in June containing cafeteria waste items like disposable lunch trays and empty milk cartons.

Last Friday, another neighborhood clean-up group found a similar trash pile containing boxes with Kipp Nashville Collegiate High School stickers on them.

“We don’t think the school is carrying this stuff down here but someone that is associated with them obviously is bringing this stuff down here,” Yamini told News 4. “We don’t have any other choice but to clean it up.”

A spokesperson for Kipp schools Nashville referred us to the city, which owns their building on Douglas Avenue near where the piles have been found. A spokesperson for Metro General Services, which handles cleaning and maintenance for all city-owned buildings sent the following statement to News 4:

Through contracted service providers, General Services gathers the trash from within KIPP Academy each day and takes the trash to the dumpster on the school property. Another contracted service provider comes to the school property to empty the dumpster each school day. The trash that you reference was picked up as soon as we were made aware of the problem. We encourage citizens to report all illegal dumping online at https://www.nashville.gov/Public-Works/Forms/Illegal-Dumpsite-Report.aspx or by calling 311. And, the Metro Nashville Police Department investigates illegal dumping claims. If it difficult to understand why a contractor would dispose of garbage this way, but if it has been found that a General Services’ contractor is responsible, we will take necessary actions. We are stepping up monitoring efforts to ensure that the proper process is followed and this doesn’t happen again.

News 4 has learned local company M&P Services contracts with the city to handle trash from Kipp Collegiate High School and Republic Services empties the school’s dumpster every day.

Both companies deny to News 4 they are involved in any illegal dumping.

