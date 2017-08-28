Family of a slain pizza delivery driver searches for answers

The family of a slain pizza delivery driver is searching for answers and speaking about their lost love one.

Doniyor Abdumadjidov, 40, died from his injuries on Saturday after being shot in the head early Friday morning.

He worked at New York Pizza near Midtown. He was making a delivery to an address near Hadley Park when he was shot.

His family spoke to News 4 on Monday about the kind of man he was.

“He was a good man, a good person, and he wanted to help out as much as he can, the best he could,” said Adam Payz, a family friend and the owner of New York Pizza.

Payz provided a translation for the words of Doniyor Abdumadjidov's wife, Shakloh.

“He was very intelligent,” she said. “He tried to help as much as he could to anyone who needs help."

Doniyor Abdumadjidov wanted to come to Nashville to make a better life for his family.

He moved to the United States four months ago from Uzbekistan. His family moved here in July and settled in Mount Juliet.

“He was a very welcoming father, and he was very open minded,” said Shakloh Abdumadjidov. “He was trying to help as much as he could to support the kids, and give them the best education as possible.”

Police said Doniyor Abdumadjidov was making a delivery in the 2700 block of Batavia Street when a confrontation ensued. He was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

Police said the person who lives at the address given for the pizza delivery did not place the order.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

