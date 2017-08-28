Family of a slain pizza delivery driver searches for answers

More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has crippled parts of East Texas, forcing thousands to evacuate cities.More >>
Metro officials are investigating a number of illegal trash piles dumped in alleyways in Cleveland Park.More >>
The News 4 I-Team found eight Metro Schools employees stayed at a Waldorf Astoria hotel in New Orleans last month on the taxpayer’s dime.More >>
Officials in Houston are doing something that failed to occur in Nashville during our historic flooding: warning the public that flood waters are being released through a dam.More >>
The family of a slain pizza delivery driver is searching for answers and speaking about their lost love one.More >>
It took several thousand miles and a couple of volunteer pilots, but an Air Force airman with ties to Tennessee has now been reunited with this dog.More >>
News 4 and Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Metro police have arrested two men and seized 12 pounds of crystal meth following a month-long investigation into meth distribution in Nashville.More >>
A Tennessee theater has canceled a long-running screening of "Gone With the Wind" because of racially insensitive content in the classic 1939 film.More >>
Taylor Swift debuted the eye-popping music video for her new song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another.More >>
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >>
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >>
Four people were hurt in a crash after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Antioch. The crash happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight Monday.More >>
Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >>
Since the 1960s, Wilma and Ray Yoder have been on a mission to see every Cracker Barrel in the country. Driving in their RV, they made a point to stop at every Cracker Barrel they saw. They kept track ofMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a featured speaker at the national convention for the Fraternal Order of Police at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.More >>
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.More >>
Tevin Battle, 25, is charged with aggravated arson in connection with the blaze on Hamilton Church Road.More >>
