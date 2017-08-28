Dog and Air Force veteran reunited after 10 months apart

Blue was flown across the country last week. (WSMV)

It took several thousand miles and a couple of volunteer pilots, but an Air Force airman with ties to Tennessee has now been reunited with this dog.

Andrew Fawley just returned to his home in Washington state after a 10-month deployment in the Middle East.

Life was good, but Fawley realized it would be better with his dog Blue, who was thousands of miles away with family in White House, TN.

So Fawley called his stepmother.

“The first thing he said, ‘Can you get my dog?’ Not can you come see us, when can I get my dog? I said, ‘I’m working on it, Andrew, I’m working on it,’” Fawley’s stepmother said.

And work she did, connecting with a volunteer group called Pilots and Paws. Volunteer captains sign up and come with a reunion-minded flight plan.

Friday, Blue found his way in the co-pilot’s seat for the cross-country flight. He made stops in St. Louis and Omaha along the way for fresh, unpaid volunteer pilots to continue the journey.

Later that day, Fawley and Blue were reunited on the tarmac of the Spokane airport.

In White House, his family appreciated all the effort.

“That people who don’t even know us, they’re doing this for us,” Fawley’s stepmother said.

Fawley said his life is better now that he’s back with Blue. He said the dog really is his best friend.

