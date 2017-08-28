2 arrested after meth found hidden in fire extinguisher

Police say the meth was found hidden in a fire extinguisher. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police have arrested two men and seized 12 pounds of crystal meth following a month-long investigation into meth distribution in Nashville.

Detectives say 62-year-old Eustorgio Leal and 21-year-old Juan Rodriguez Jr., both of Texas, traveled to Nashville and were planning to sell the meth.

The two were arrested in an East Nashville parking lot. The meth was hidden inside a fire extinguisher.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and are being held on $750,000 bond each.

