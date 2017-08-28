Racial content sweeps away 'Gone With the Wind' screening

News 4 and Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Metro police have arrested two men and seized 12 pounds of crystal meth following a month-long investigation into meth distribution in Nashville.More >>
A Tennessee theater has canceled a long-running screening of "Gone With the Wind" because of racially insensitive content in the classic 1939 film.More >>
Three buildings and a car were vandalized on Saturday night according to authorities.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a featured speaker at the national convention for the Fraternal Order of Police at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.More >>
Dozens of volunteers will be leaving for Texas on Monday morning to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
According to Williamson County Schools, a fan motor inside an HVAC unit was causing smoke to spread in part of the building.More >>
Tevin Battle, 25, is charged with aggravated arson in connection with the blaze on Hamilton Church Road.More >>
Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Mike Glennon capped an opening 96-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dion Sims, helping his case to be Chicago's starting quarterback as the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans 19-7 Sunday.More >>
