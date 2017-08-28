Buildings, car vandalized in Warren County

Graffiti was found in McMinnville on three buildings and a car in McMinnville. (Photo submitted)

Three buildings and a car were vandalized on Saturday night according to authorities.

The McMinnville Police Department said someone spray painted graffiti on the county building, Warren Academy, an alternative school, and the probation office in the area of Locust and North Spring streets.

Police said the vandal also put graffiti on a car at the site.

Detectives are trying to get the video from Warren Academy to see if it picked up who committed the acts of vandalism.

Police said the charges against any person involved would likely be felony vandalism because the damage was over $1,000.

