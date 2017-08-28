Independence High School evacuated after issue with HVAC unit - WSMV Channel 4

Independence High School evacuated after issue with HVAC unit

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) -

Students at Independence High School are back in class after a brief evacuation.

According to Williamson County Schools, a fan motor inside an HVAC unit was causing smoke to spread in part of the building.

Students were evacuated as officials investigated the issue.

The school district said classrooms were not affected by the incident.

