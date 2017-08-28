Man accused of setting 5 fires inside Antioch apartment

A man has been arrested after allegedly setting five fires inside his Antioch apartment.

Tevin Battle, 25, is charged with aggravated arson in connection with the blaze on Hamilton Church Road.

Battle's mother told police that she found him in the kitchen with something in his hands on fire. She said Battle pushed her out of the door and locked it.

Battle was arrested nearby after running out of the apartment. Police said he admitted to setting the fires.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire, which was contained to the apartment.

