Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at convention in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be speaking at an event in Nashville on Monday morning.

Sessions is a featured speaker at the national convention for the Fraternal Order of Police.

During his remarks, Sessions is expected to make a major announcement regarding law enforcement policy.

Approximately 5,000 people are expected to attend this year's conference.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

