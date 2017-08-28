Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at convention in Nashville

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be speaking at an event in Nashville on Monday morning. Sessions is a featured speaker at the national convention for the Fraternal Order of Police.More >>
Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.
Mike Glennon capped an opening 96-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dion Sims, helping his case to be Chicago's starting quarterback as the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans 19-7 Sunday.
Four people were hurt in a crash after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Antioch. The crash happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight Monday.
Dozens of volunteers will be leaving for Texas on Monday morning to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
Country music star Chris Young is donating $100,000 for disaster relief efforts in Texas.
Mayor Megan Barry says the city of Nashville has dropped the salary history section on its job applications in an effort to address the gender pay gap.
It could be several weeks before people are able to get back into their homes following Hurricane Harvey. But one local organization is already preparing to help Texans on the road to recovery.
The Volunteer State always comes together in times of crisis. Red Cross volunteers are mobilizing for the trip to Texas and Louisiana. Right now, they are on standby, ready to deploy over next several days and weeks.
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.
Taylor Swift debuted the eye-popping music video for her new song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which featured the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by slithering snakes in another.
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.
Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.
The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem's book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of "inconsistencies" in the reporting of sales.
Four people were hurt in a crash after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Antioch. The crash happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight Monday.
The U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week.
