Police investigating after shots fired during south Nashville carjacking

Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.

The victim was outside warming up her husband's car in the parking lot of Stone Ridge Apartments off Patricia Drive.

According to police, the woman said she was confronted by two armed men while she was walking back to her apartment.

The woman was reportedly fighting with the suspects when her husband and his brother came downstairs to help her.

Police said the suspects fired four shots at the husband and brother and then left in the victims' car.

The woman has minor injuries and was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment.

