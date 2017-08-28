Country star Chris Young donates $100,000 to disaster relief - WSMV Channel 4

Country star Chris Young donates $100,000 to disaster relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country music star Chris Young is donating $100,000 for disaster relief efforts in Texas.

Nashville-based Monarch Publicity says in a news release that Young lived in Arlington, Texas, before signing with RCA records and has family and close friends in Hurricane Harvey's path.

Young says in the statement that communities in Texas "are going to be dealing with so much damage and loss of life for a long time to come."

Young's donation through his foundation will benefit the Red Cross and other disaster relief groups. He says during tough times, "you turn to your friends to help those in need and that's exactly what I'm doing." He asked others to join his fundraising effort.

Young is a native of Murfreesboro, about 25 miles southeast of Nashville.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

