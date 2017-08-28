4 injured in head-on collision in Antioch

Four people were hurt in a crash after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Antioch.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight Monday.

Police said the two vehicles hit each other head-on, causing one of them to flip on its side and another to hit a pole.

One minivan taxi had minor damage on its front end.

Police said four people were taken to the hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Authorities are working to determine who is at fault in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.