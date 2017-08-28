4 injured in head-on collision in Antioch

Police are investigating after shots were fired during a carjacking at a south Nashville apartment complex.More >>
Country music star Chris Young is donating $100,000 for disaster relief efforts in Texas.
Mayor Megan Barry says the city of Nashville has dropped the salary history section on its job applications in an effort to address the gender pay gap.
Four people were hurt in a crash after an accident involving multiple vehicles in Antioch. The crash happened at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike just before midnight Monday.
Dozens of volunteers will be leaving for Texas on Monday morning to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
It could be several weeks before people are able to get back into their homes following Hurricane Harvey. But one local organization is already preparing to help Texans on the road to recovery.
The Volunteer State always comes together in times of crisis. Red Cross volunteers are mobilizing for the trip to Texas and Louisiana. Right now, they are on standby, ready to deploy over next several days and weeks.
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.
Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made headlines when he publicly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump following the president's controversial remarks in the wake of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday morning, Cohen has once again spoken out against Trump, this time criticizing the president's decision to pardon for former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Around 10:00 pm Friday, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex at the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Blvd. When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man killed from a gunshot wound. Nobody else was inside the apartment. Shortly after, the officers were notified that a man in his 20s was being treated at the emergency for a gunshot wound to his lower arm.
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.
The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem's book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of "inconsistencies" in the reporting of sales.
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.
Tropical Storm Harvey has forced a Houston television station to evacuate to higher round as rising floodwater overtook their offices.
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.
