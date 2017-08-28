Nashville volunteers heading to Texas to help with hurricane relief

A group of volunteers will be leaving for Texas on Monday morning to help with relief efforts following the massive flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Four volunteers are planning to leave from the Red Cross building off Charlotte Avenue around 8 a.m. The volunteers will be driving to Texas in trucks filled with supplies.

Several other volunteers are leaving Monday afternoon. They will be driving or flying down to Texas.

Once the volunteers get to Texas, they'll be focusing on getting food to people who have been forced out of their homes and helping people in shelters.

Right now, about 1,800 people have been displaced because of the massive flooding and are staying in 34 Red Cross and community centers in Texas.

Some of the Nashville Red Cross volunteers will also be out in the community assessing the damage.

About 100 volunteers statewide have been on standby this past weekend. Officials wanted to let the storm run its course so they weren't arriving during the worst of it.

The Red Cross says there will be several waves of volunteers from Tennessee going to Texas and Louisiana over the next several months.

The senior disaster program manager for the Red Cross said a minimum deployment is 14 days and can be extended up to 28 days.

If you want to donate money to help people in Texas, you can call 1-800-HELP NOW or text Red Cross to 90999. Click here to donate online.

