Local organization prepares to help Hurricane Harvey victims

It could be several weeks before people are able to get back into their homes following Hurricane Harvey. But one local organization is already preparing to help Texans on the road to recovery.

Once those flood waters recede, it's going to take weeks and months for people to get their lives back on track.

A local organization, based out of Brentwood is getting ready to roll up its sleeves. They are looking for others who want to do the same.

Joey Stoltzfus with Hope Force International talks about the work his teams will likely do, when they arrive in Texas.

“We find the people in need and help facilitate the people who want to serve them,” said Stoltzfus. “We could be tarping roofs, it could last for a few months. It gives them an opportunity to catch their breath, prevents any more water damage.”

Stoltzfus says after heavy flooding, it's crucial to begin drying out the homes.

“We remove contents, and then we try to get in, remove the drywall and wet insulation,” he explains.

Today, Stoltzfus and other volunteers loaded up a trailer full of supplies, and will head to Texas in the next few days.

“We got a few wheelbarrows in here. We may need to be assisting people pumping out their houses. Depending on the situation, we may need to wear suits, safety equipment, gloves, eye wear, masks, if we begin to smell the mold."

The first team to deploy is called the "tip of the arrow." They will coordinate with other disaster recovery organizations on the ground.

“Just through our network of people we know,” he explains. “(We are) looking for that landing spot, make that beachhead, so we can find where those people are who need to be served, and we can open up the door to more volunteers.”

If you are interested in knowing how you can join Hope Force International, contact them at info@hopeforce.org or by telephone at (615) 371-1271. Or click here.

