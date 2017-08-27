Local organization prepares to help Hurricane Harvey victims

It could be several weeks before people are able to get back into their homes following Hurricane Harvey. But one local organization is already preparing to help Texans on the road to recovery.More >>
It could be several weeks before people are able to get back into their homes following Hurricane Harvey. But one local organization is already preparing to help Texans on the road to recovery.More >>
The Volunteer State always comes together in times of crisis. Red Cross volunteers are mobilizing for the trip to Texas and Louisiana. Right now, they are on standby, ready to deploy over next several days and weeks.More >>
The Volunteer State always comes together in times of crisis. Red Cross volunteers are mobilizing for the trip to Texas and Louisiana. Right now, they are on standby, ready to deploy over next several days and weeks.More >>
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.More >>
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.More >>
Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made headlines when he publicly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump following the president's controversial remarks in the wake of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday morning, Cohen has once again spoken out against Trump, this time criticizing the president's decision to pardon for former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made headlines when he publicly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump following the president's controversial remarks in the wake of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday morning, Cohen has once again spoken out against Trump, this time criticizing the president's decision to pardon for former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
Around 10:00 pm Friday, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex at the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Blvd. When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man killed from a gunshot wound. Nobody else was inside the apartment. Shortly after, the officers were notified that a man in his 20s was being treated at the emergency for a gunshot wound to his lower arm.More >>
Around 10:00 pm Friday, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex at the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Blvd. When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man killed from a gunshot wound. Nobody else was inside the apartment. Shortly after, the officers were notified that a man in his 20s was being treated at the emergency for a gunshot wound to his lower arm.More >>
Around 3:15 Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of 19th Ave S and Chet Atkins Place. A security guard called in the incident. Witnesses told police that they saw two white females exit a new-looking Lexus SUV and fire two shots at a man sleeping in front of one of the buildings at the intersection.More >>
Around 3:15 Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of 19th Ave S and Chet Atkins Place. A security guard called in the incident. Witnesses told police that they saw two white females exit a new-looking Lexus SUV and fire two shots at a man sleeping in front of one of the buildings at the intersection.More >>
A CSX worker lost his arm when he was hit by a train during Monday’s total solar eclipse. It happened at the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m.More >>
A CSX worker lost his arm when he was hit by a train during Monday’s total solar eclipse. It happened at the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m.More >>
A Middle Tennessee man is about to let go of what he and experts believe is the best picture of Jesse James anywhere.More >>
A Middle Tennessee man is about to let go of what he and experts believe is the best picture of Jesse James anywhere.More >>
Frustration and anger best describes the emotion from builders and residents in a growing Nashville neighborhood.More >>
Frustration and anger best describes the emotion from builders and residents in a growing Nashville neighborhood.More >>
President Donald Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
President Donald Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout before a crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.More >>
In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout before a crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.More >>
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >>
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >>
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.More >>
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.More >>
Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made headlines when he publicly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump following the president's controversial remarks in the wake of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday morning, Cohen has once again spoken out against Trump, this time criticizing the president's decision to pardon for former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made headlines when he publicly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump following the president's controversial remarks in the wake of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday morning, Cohen has once again spoken out against Trump, this time criticizing the president's decision to pardon for former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>
The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem's book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of "inconsistencies" in the reporting of sales.More >>
The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem's book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of "inconsistencies" in the reporting of sales.More >>
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >>
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media.More >>
A looming US travel ban has prompted some daring American globetrotters to fast-track their vacations to North Korea.More >>
A looming US travel ban has prompted some daring American globetrotters to fast-track their vacations to North Korea.More >>
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.More >>
Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has forced a Houston television station to evacuate to higher round as rising floodwater overtook their offices.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has forced a Houston television station to evacuate to higher round as rising floodwater overtook their offices.More >>