Volunteers mobilizing across the mid-state following Hurricane Harvey

The Volunteer State always comes together in times of crisis.

Red Cross volunteers are mobilizing for the trip to Texas and Louisiana. Right now, they are on standby, ready to deploy over next several days and weeks.

Sarah Basel with the American Red Cross in Nashville says, “They’ll be doing things like providing food to people who are out of their homes. We'll have volunteers working in the shelters. We'll also have volunteers who will be out in the community assessing damage once they can get out to the areas that have been affected."

Right now the plan is for volunteers to leave Monday. The idea is to let the storm run its course, and make sure volunteers aren't driving into a dangerous system.

“We’re anticipating a lot of flooding, which means that we may not be able to get into homes to assess damage for several days, or several weeks. We're still on standby assessing the situation to see how bad the damage is going to be," Basel explains.

Mayor Megan Barry says Nashville is fully behind the people in Texas and Louisiana.

“Nashville has experienced a catastrophic flood,” said Barry, referring to the flooding that took place in Music City back in 2010. “We know what it's like when something like this happens, so the fact that we're going to be able to send help to somebody else who is going through this I think speaks very well of Nashville.”

While volunteers are gearing up, middle Tennessee waits to see if there will be a spike in gas prices. Most of our gas is supplied by the colonial pipeline in Texas.

According to AAA, we could see a surge of up to $0.20 a gallon -- if there are any disruptions. If there is a spike at the pump, AAA expects it to be short lived.

“We don't anticipate any supply disruptions for middle Tennessee in the near future,” said AAA spokesperson Megan Osborne. “We do encourage drivers, especially in Tennessee to continue their normal fueling habits.”

When it comes to volunteering, the American Red Cross is offering training courses this week.

Those who take the courses can head to the affected areas to help.

For more information, you can contact the Red Cross at 1-800 RED CROSS. You can also text “Red Cross” to 9099.

