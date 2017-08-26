Volunteers mobilizing across the mid-state following Hurricane Harvey

The Volunteer State always comes together in times of crisis. Red Cross volunteers are mobilizing for the trip to Texas and Louisiana. Right now, they are on standby, ready to deploy over next several days and weeks.More >>
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.More >>
Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made headlines when he publicly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump following the president's controversial remarks in the wake of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday morning, Cohen has once again spoken out against Trump, this time criticizing the president's decision to pardon for former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
Around 10:00 pm Friday, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex at the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Blvd. When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man killed from a gunshot wound. Nobody else was inside the apartment. Shortly after, the officers were notified that a man in his 20s was being treated at the emergency for a gunshot wound to his lower arm.More >>
Around 3:15 Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of 19th Ave S and Chet Atkins Place. A security guard called in the incident. Witnesses told police that they saw two white females exit a new-looking Lexus SUV and fire two shots at a man sleeping in front of one of the buildings at the intersection.More >>
A CSX worker lost his arm when he was hit by a train during Monday’s total solar eclipse. It happened at the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m.More >>
A Middle Tennessee man is about to let go of what he and experts believe is the best picture of Jesse James anywhere.More >>
Frustration and anger best describes the emotion from builders and residents in a growing Nashville neighborhood.More >>
President Donald Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
At least two people have been injured in a shooting in Murfreesboro Friday evening.More >>
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.More >>
Frustration and anger best describes the emotion from builders and residents in a growing Nashville neighborhood.More >>
Let’s face it. We’ve all dreamed about what we would do if we won the lottery. But be glad you didn't win.More >>
A Middle Tennessee man is about to let go of what he and experts believe is the best picture of Jesse James anywhere.More >>
A CSX worker lost his arm when he was hit by a train during Monday’s total solar eclipse. It happened at the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m.More >>
A pizza delivery driver has passed away today after being shot in north Nashville on August 25.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A Nashville activist and Antifa member is speaking out about his experience at the Charlottesville, VA, rally earlier this month.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has weakened since it hit South Texas head-on late Friday but forecasters say water levels will still rise as torrential rain and blasting winds continue over the next days.More >>
Around 3:15 Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of 19th Ave S and Chet Atkins Place. A security guard called in the incident. Witnesses told police that they saw two white females exit a new-looking Lexus SUV and fire two shots at a man sleeping in front of one of the buildings at the intersection.More >>
