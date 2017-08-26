Congressman Cohen reacts to Trump's pardon of Joe Arpaio

Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) made headlines when he publicly supported the impeachment of Donald Trump following the president's controversial remarks in the wake of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Saturday morning, Cohen has once again spoken out against Trump, this time criticizing the president's decision to pardon for former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Cohen is a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice. He released the following reaction in regards to the president's pardon of Arpaio:

President Trump's pardoning of Joe Arpaio isn't just bad, it's dangerous.The President continues to show a callous disregard for the independence of our federal judiciary. Even worse, he did so in defense of a man who had been criminally convicted of failing to follow a court order in connection with a lawsuit involving racial profiling. This was not only a terrible decision, but if reports are accurate that he did not consult the Department of Justice, it was also done incredibly irresponsibly. Presidents have a duty to consult professionals and experts before taking action. Authoritarianism always starts with attacks on the press and the judiciary. We must guard against these kind of attacks against democracy. The rule of law is one of our basic precepts. We fought a revolution to place the law above men. By pardoning the former sheriff, the President has once again abused his authority and divided our nation. I will be reviewing the President’s action with my Judiciary Committee colleagues to determine how best to address it.

Arpaio, in a series of tweets, thanked President Trump for the pardon.

Thank you @realdonaldtrump for seeing my conviction for what it is: a political witch hunt by holdovers in the Obama justice department! — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

I am humbled and incredibly grateful to President Trump. I look fwd to putting this chapter behind me and helping to #MAGA — Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 26, 2017

Prior to his pardon, Arpaio earned himself a criminal contempt conviction following a lawsuit that claimed he regularly violated the rights of Latinos. The lawsuit was filed ten years ago.

Cohen is not the only politician in Washington criticizing the controversial pardon. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) issued the following tweet, which links to an official statement on the pardon:

.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017

In a tweet of his own, President Trump called Arpaio an American patriot, stating that he "kept Arizona safe."

