Emergency room visit links man to homicide

Around 10:00 pm Friday, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex at the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Blvd.

When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man killed from a gunshot wound. Nobody else was inside the apartment.

Shortly after, the officers were notified that a man in his 20s was being treated at the emergency for a gunshot wound to his lower arm. He was undergoing surgery.

Police have determined that there is a link between the homicide and the man receiving treatment at the emergency room. The investigation is still ongoing and police say the crime scene is still being processed.

However, police say that there are no indicators that the general public is in danger.

