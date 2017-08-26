Witnesses report two women shooting a sleeping man

Around 3:15 Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of 19th Ave S and Chet Atkins Place. A security guard called in the incident.

Witnesses told police that they saw two white females exit a new-looking Lexus SUV and fire two shots at a man sleeping in front of one of the buildings at the intersection.

The women returned to their vehicle and continued to drive south on 19th avenue.

The man was hit ion the stomach and was transported to Vanderbilt medical, where he is in critical condition. The investigation in ongoing.

