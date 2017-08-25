Police investigating shooting on Delta Avenue - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating shooting on Delta Avenue

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville that left one person injured Friday night.

Metro Police responded to the 1500 block of Delta Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it's still early in the investigation, but it appears as though the person who was shot was not the intended target.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.