Police investigating shooting on Delta Avenue

Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville that left one person injured Friday night.

Metro Police responded to the 1500 block of Delta Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it's still early in the investigation, but it appears as though the person who was shot was not the intended target.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.