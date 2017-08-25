At least 2 injured in Murfreesboro shooting - WSMV Channel 4

At least 2 injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

At least two people have been injured in a shooting in Murfreesboro Friday evening.

According to Murfreesboro Police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Wenlon Drive just after 6 p.m. Friday.

One victim was sent to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital with serious injuries. Shortly after, another person walked into the emergency room at the same hospital with a gunshot wound.

The second victim was taken to the hospital by a private party. Police say the person is related to the incident on Wenlon Drive.

There is no information on a suspect currently available.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

