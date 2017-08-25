Authorities search for missing Rutherford County man

Stone Rich was last seen in Nashville on Tuesday night. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Stone Rich, or Halls Hill Pike, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. near Hadley Avenue and 14th Street in Nashville.

Rich’s family reported him missing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 615-898-7770.

