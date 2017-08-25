Authorities search for missing Rutherford County man - WSMV Channel 4

Authorities search for missing Rutherford County man

Posted: Updated:
Stone Rich was last seen in Nashville on Tuesday night. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Stone Rich was last seen in Nashville on Tuesday night. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Stone Rich, or Halls Hill Pike, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. near Hadley Avenue and 14th Street in Nashville.

Rich’s family reported him missing on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 615-898-7770.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.