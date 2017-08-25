Dog makes several flights to be reunited with airman

A local dog rescue receives calls and emails every day about pets who need help, but this is a different kind of story.

Andrew Fawley has been serving in the Air Force in the Middle East. He just returned home to Washington state, but his beloved dog Blue was staying with family in White House, TN, and had no way to get back to Fawley in Spokane.

Someone contacted Cathy Sewell at Keely’s Friends Dog Rescue, and the community got together to reunite the two.

“I reached out, hey, let’s get this done,” Sewell said. “Found pilot. Took six weeks to get home. Now he’s flying home today.”

Blue made four separate flights from Springfield to Omaha, NE, before he makes it to the West Coast, all with different pilots.

Blue arrived home on Friday afternoon. Fawley said he plans to have a big party.

