Federal investigation launched into CSX worker hit by train during eclipse

A CSX worker lost his arm when he was hit by a train during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

It happened at the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Some employees said managers were nowhere to be found at the time of the accident.

The union representing CSX sent its chief operating officer a letter this week saying something needs to change before another employee there gets hurt.

In a 911 call, a coworker tried to give the address of where they were.

"Ma'am, I’m so shaken up I’m not even sure I know the address,” the CSX worker said.

As emergency crews made their way to the rail yard to help the man hit by a train, the worker described the gruesome scene.

“OK, they say I believe it has cut his arm off,” said the CSX worker on the line with dispatch.

"It has cut his arm off,” the dispatcher responded.

The union that represents CSX and its employees are now not only questioning how things were handled that day, but every day. Some employees expressed to the union they don’t feel safe at work.

"Safety concerns at Nashville and everywhere else on the system is something we're always trying to address,” said Dale Barnett, general chairman of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, also known as SMART.

In the letter to the chief operating officer of CSX, Barnett said, "The dispatcher heard the road crews calling for help over the radios and tried calling the tower at Radnor with no response. Why? Because the entire group of managers and yardmasters were outside watching the eclipse.

"The organization is certainly looking at what was involved here, what happened, what led up to it and what we can do to ensure no one else has to experience anything like this.”

Barnett goes on to say, "This office has documented many of our concerns for a lack of safety culture and disregard for safety rules in place. The push, push, push, rush, rush, rush environment created by the current managers is a direct result of this very tragic incident."

News 4 had questions for CSX, but a spokesperson only sent the following statement:

Earlier this week a CSX employee was injured when he has struck by a moving rail car at Radnor Yard in Nashville, TN. The safety of CSX’s employees and the communities where we operate is our highest priority. Our goal is zero accidents and even one employee injury is one too many. We work to achieve our safety objectives through comprehensive training programs, regular communication and other efforts to strengthen our culture of safety. That incident remains under review.

The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the incident as well. It could take up to two months until their investigation is complete.

Scroll down to read SMART's full letter on safety concerns:

