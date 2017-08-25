Federal investigation launched into CSX worker hit by train during eclipse

A CSX worker lost his arm when he was hit by a train during Monday’s total solar eclipse. It happened at the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m.More >>
A local dog rescue receives calls and emails every day about pets who need help, but this is a different kind of story.More >>
Frustration and anger best describes the emotion from builders and residents in a growing Nashville neighborhood.More >>
A Hendersonville father who shot his 11-year-old daughter on the first day of school in 2016 has reached a plea deal on his cases.More >>
Metro police say an adult and two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
President Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A Smith County man is charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.More >>
While Tennessee isn’t in the path of Hurricane Harvey, the state will feel its effects at the gas pump.More >>
Construction for the new Metro police headquarters is going strong.More >>
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >>
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County can be heard in audio, obtained by the News 4 I-Team, discussing threatening letters sent anonymously to his critics.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
A Nashville activist and Antifa member is speaking out about his experience at the Charlottesville, VA, rally earlier this month.More >>
