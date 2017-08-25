Graffiti is back on home in West Nashville

Frustration and anger best describes the emotion from builders and residents in a growing Nashville neighborhood.

The builder made sure one $400,000 home had all the amenities, but someone with an attitude and a bucket of paint keeps striking.

What looks like a dog’s face and a downward arrow are the latest unwanted graffiti on the home.

“It’s just something that makes me very upset, very upset as a builder,” said Richard Donegan with Westerly Construction.

Donegan keeps seeing this. He said they have cleaned the graffiti off four times already. The paint stains still linger, but the vandals keep coming back.

It’ll cost about $300 to clean it again.

“If I have to paint it three or four times, that’s money out of my pocket,” Donegan said.

The outrage is felt by drivers who pass this home on Interstate 40. One day the graffiti is cleaned and gone, the next day it’s back.

Neighborhood speculation suggests it’s the work of an angry resident feeling pushed out by the big money new homes.

Builders just want it to stop.

“Whenever I leave this job site and I look back the next day, I don’t want to see a bunch of nastiness on it,” Donegan said. “It’s very disheartening, very disheartening.”

Metro police say they are not aware of any formal complaints filed about the graffiti.

The realtor trying to sell the home did not return News 4’s phone calls by deadline Friday.

