Smith Co. man charged with statutory rape of 16-year-old girl

A Smith County man is charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Police said James Lawing brought a 16-year-old girl from Smith County to Sumner County to work on a construction project before having sex with her.

Lawing, 47, is being held at the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is due in court on Sept. 27.

