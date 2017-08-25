Smith Co. man charged with statutory rape of 16-year-old girl - WSMV Channel 4

Smith Co. man charged with statutory rape of 16-year-old girl

James Lawing (Source: Hendersonville PD) James Lawing (Source: Hendersonville PD)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

A Smith County man is charged with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Police said James Lawing brought a 16-year-old girl from Smith County to Sumner County to work on a construction project before having sex with her.

Lawing, 47, is being held at the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is due in court on Sept. 27.

