Police respond to drive-by shooting in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police say three people were shot in a reported drive-by shooting in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North just after 4 p.m.

Police are just now arriving on the scene. Few additional details are available at this time.

News 4 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

