Adult, 2 juveniles injured in north Nashville shooting

Police said the three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (WSMV) Police said the three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (WSMV)
Metro police say an adult and two juveniles were injured in a shooting in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North around 4:15 p.m.

Police said a red car stopped in the parking lot of the Cumberland View public housing development. Two gunmen got out of the car and fired into a crowd.

A child and an adult were grazed. One teen was shot in the buttocks. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police are now on the scene working to identify the gunmen.

