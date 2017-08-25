Hurricane Harvey could impact gas prices in TN

Metro police are responding to a reported drive-by shooting in north Nashville.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
While Tennessee isn’t in the path of Hurricane Harvey, the state will feel its effects at the gas pump.More >>
Construction for the new Metro police headquarters is going strong.More >>
A Hendersonville father who shot his 11-year-old daughter on the first day of school in 2016 has reached a settlement on his cases.More >>
A Lawrence County man is accused of holding a woman against her will and raping her.More >>
A Franklin man is accused of punching the mother of his child in the parking lot of a Kroger.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry and several partners launched Better Cities for Pets on Thursday. The program will work to create pet-friendly areas as the city grows and more animals are adopted.More >>
A pilot is safe after an emergency landing at the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport on Friday.More >>
In court on Friday, Judge Monte Watkins denied Brandon Vandenburg's request for a new trial.More >>
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >>
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
President Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County can be heard in audio, obtained by the News 4 I-Team, discussing threatening letters sent anonymously to his critics.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A Nashville activist and Antifa member is speaking out about his experience at the Charlottesville, VA, rally earlier this month.More >>
