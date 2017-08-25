Hurricane Harvey could impact gas prices in TN

While Tennessee isn’t in the path of Hurricane Harvey, the state will feel its effects at the gas pump.

Platforms and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico are shutting down as the storm approaches. That’s pushing gas prices higher.

AAA says prices could surge 10 to 30 cents in Tennessee.

Many Tennessee gas stations are supplies by pipelines, many of which come from the Gulf Coast.

“Worst comes to worst, the fuel industry is pretty resourceful and we’ll start bringing it in by barge, trucking in from other states,” said Mike Williams, executive director of the Tennessee Petroleum Council.

Since Harvey is now a Category 3 storm, it could take two to three weeks for gas prices to return to normal.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.