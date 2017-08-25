Officials sign last beam on new Metro PD HQ

Construction for the new Metro police headquarters is going strong.

On Friday, city officials signed the last beam of the building to be put in place for construction.

The new headquarters will be located on Lannie Boswell Avenue. It will share a building with the family justice center.

Officials said it’s meant to make it easier for adult and child victims of domestic and sexual assault to get access to the police.

“I also want to thank our police, who get up every day, who put their life on the line for Nashville. This is a building you all deserve,” Mayor Megan Barry said.

The mayor expects the new headquarters will bring more people, business and jobs to the area.

