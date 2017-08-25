Lawrence County man charged with kidnapping, rape

A Lawrence County man is accused of holding a woman against her will and raping her.

Stephen Purcell Jr., of Leoma, was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation.

The alleged incident happened at Purcell's house on Old Jackson Parkway on Feb. 15.

The woman claims Purcell sexually assaulted her when she met him at the home.

Purcell is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault.

Purcell, 30, is being held at the Lawrence County jail on $250,000 bond.

