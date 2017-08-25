Franklin man accused of punching mother of his child

A Franklin man is accused of punching the mother of his child in the parking lot of a Kroger.

The incident happened at the store on Hillsboro Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dixon, 33, was out on bond after allegedly assaulting the same woman.

Dixon is charged with domestic assault and violation of bond conditions.

He is being held at the Williamson County jail on $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.

