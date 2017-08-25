Franklin man accused of punching mother of his child - WSMV Channel 4

Franklin man accused of punching mother of his child

Posted: Updated:
Trovada Dixon (Source: Franklin Police Department) Trovada Dixon (Source: Franklin Police Department)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A Franklin man is accused of punching the mother of his child in the parking lot of a Kroger.

The incident happened at the store on Hillsboro Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dixon, 33, was out on bond after allegedly assaulting the same woman.

Dixon is charged with domestic assault and violation of bond conditions.

He is being held at the Williamson County jail on $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.