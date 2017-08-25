Pilot makes emergency landing in White County - WSMV Channel 4

Pilot makes emergency landing in White County

SPARTA, TN (WSMV) -

A pilot is safe after an emergency landing at the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport.

The pilot was unable to engage his front landing gear around 11 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews were on standby just in case.

After burning off some fuel, the pilot was able to land without getting hurt or damaging the plane.

