Pilot makes emergency landing in White County

A Lawrence County man is accused of holding a woman against her will and raping her.More >>
A Franklin man is accused of punching the mother of his child in the parking lot of a Kroger.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry and several partners launched Better Cities for Pets on Thursday. The program will work to create pet-friendly areas as the city grows and more animals are adopted.More >>
A pilot is safe after an emergency landing at the Upper Cumberland Regional Airport on Friday.More >>
In court on Friday, Judge Monte Watkins denied Brandon Vandenburg's request for a new trial.More >>
Jerry Lee Lewis is one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame.More >>
According to police, both suspects were wearing black ski masks when they walked into the restaurant. One of the men had a silver handgun.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department has completed its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened at 100 Oaks earlier this summer.More >>
Just last month, Timothy Batts was convicted on a felony weapons charge in connection to his daughter's death.More >>
President Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >>
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >>
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
President Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in Massachusetts, several Tennesseans are still waking up Thursday morning with some extra money in their pockets.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County can be heard in audio, obtained by the News 4 I-Team, discussing threatening letters sent anonymously to his critics.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
It started raining Thursday in some parts of Texas. It might not stop until next week, thanks to lumbering Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is an unusual tropical cyclone.More >>
