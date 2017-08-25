Judge denies Brandon Vandenburg's motion for new trial

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg was sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection to the aggravated rape of a woman inside a Vanderbilt University dorm room in 2013.

A jury has found former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Vandenburg guilty on all eight of the most serious charges after six days of testimony.

Former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Vandenburg and his attorneys were in court arguing for a new trial on Friday.

Their efforts ultimately did not prevail, and Vandenburg was sent back to prison after a hearing that lasted about 45 minutes.

Vandenburg has been in prison since June of last year. On Friday, his mother, a family friend and his attorneys from both California and Tennessee all showed up in court.

The defense filed three different arguments. The main one centered around double jeopardy, which is not the first time they've made this motion and lost.

Vandenburg's attorneys argued the indictment in his first trial, which was thrown out, already had the rules of jeopardy attached and that his latest verdict violated double jeopardy. They claim the prosecution changed the wording in the new indictment, which the defense argued was illegal.

Judge Monte Watkins disagreed and denied all three motions that would have prompted Vandenburg's release from prison.

Vandenburg is one of three football players who have been convicted in connection with the gang rape of an unconscious female student inside Vandenburg's dorm room in 2013.

Back in November, Vandenburg was sentenced to 17 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of five counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one county of unlawful photography.

Two of Vandenburg's co-defendants, Cory Batey and Brandon Banks, are also serving time in prison for the rape.

A fourth teammate, Jaborian McKenzie, is also charged in the case but has not been tried.

