Judge denies Brandon Vandenburg's motion for new trial - WSMV Channel 4

Judge denies Brandon Vandenburg's motion for new trial

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Vandenburg at his sentencing hearing on Nov. 4, 2016. (WSMV/Pool) Brandon Vandenburg at his sentencing hearing on Nov. 4, 2016. (WSMV/Pool)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Vandenburg and his attorneys were in court arguing for a new trial on Friday.

Their efforts ultimately did not prevail, and Vandenburg was sent back to prison after a hearing that lasted about 45 minutes.

Vandenburg has been in prison since June of last year. On Friday, his mother, a family friend and his attorneys from both California and Tennessee all showed up in court.

The defense filed three different arguments. The main one centered around double jeopardy, which is not the first time they've made this motion and lost.

Vandenburg's attorneys argued the indictment in his first trial, which was thrown out, already had the rules of jeopardy attached and that his latest verdict violated double jeopardy. They claim the prosecution changed the wording in the new indictment, which the defense argued was illegal.

Judge Monte Watkins disagreed and denied all three motions that would have prompted Vandenburg's release from prison.

Vandenburg is one of three football players who have been convicted in connection with the gang rape of an unconscious female student inside Vandenburg's dorm room in 2013.

Back in November, Vandenburg was sentenced to 17 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of five counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one county of unlawful photography.

Two of Vandenburg's co-defendants, Cory Batey and Brandon Banks, are also serving time in prison for the rape.

A fourth teammate, Jaborian McKenzie, is also charged in the case but has not been tried.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.