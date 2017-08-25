Jerry Lee Lewis doesn't get Country Music Hall of Fame snub

By KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jerry Lee Lewis is one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame. Now 81, Lewis tells The Associated Press that he doesn't know why he hasn't been inducted into the genre's most elite group.

Lewis says when he first came to Nashville early on, he was told to pick up a guitar instead of playing the piano. Instead he found fame in Memphis with classic hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On."

Country star Toby Keith says he first heard Lewis as a country singer rather than a rock star, and says Lewis deserves a place alongside country's historical icons.

