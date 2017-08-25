Hendersonville man who killed daughter to appear in court Friday

Timothy Batts testified in his own defense during the trial. (WSMV)

A Hendersonville father who shot his 11-year-old daughter will be in court on Friday.

Just last month, Timothy Batts was convicted on a felony weapons charge in connection to his daughter's death.

During the trial, the jury deadlocked on the most serious charge filed against Batts, which was reckless homicide.

Batts initially lied to police about what happened, claiming he didn't know who shot his daughter.

He later changed his story and admitted to shooting her because he thought she was an intruder. He said he happened to be holding a gun and it "just went off" when his daughter jumped out and scared him in the hallway.

Batts said he lied about what happened because he was a convicted felon and knew he'd be sent to jail and wouldn't be able to care for his daughter at the hospital.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

