Hendersonville man who killed daughter reaches settlement agreement, sentencing Sept. 1

A Hendersonville father who shot his 11-year-old daughter on the first day of school in 2016 has reached a settlement on his cases.

Timothy Batts was convicted on a felony weapons charge last month in connection with his daughter's death. However, the jury deadlocked on the most serious charge filed against Batts, which was reckless homicide.

During a court appearance on Friday, District Attorney General Ray Whitley said a settlement agreement had been reached and sentencing for Batts would be held on Sept. 1.

Batts initially lied to police about what happened, claiming he didn't know who shot his daughter.

He later changed his story and admitted to shooting her because he thought she was an intruder. He said he happened to be holding a gun and it "just went off" when his daughter jumped out and scared him in the hallway.

Batts said he lied about what happened because he was a convicted felon and knew he'd be sent to jail and wouldn't be able to care for his daughter at the hospital.

