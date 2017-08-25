Metro PD report: Inmate improperly patted down prior to officer-involved shooting at 100 Oaks

Police have blocked off the area following a shooting at 100 Oaks Mall. (WSMV)

The Metro Nashville Police Department has completed its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened at 100 Oaks in June.

According to the report, the inmate involved in the incident was not patted down properly before leaving the Robertson County jail. The report also says that the prisoner, Rodney Cole, planned the attack ahead of time.

Robertson County Deputy Joshua Wiley was critically injured when Cole, who he had transported to the Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic, got his hands on another deputy's weapon and fired at him. Cole was killed during the altercation.

According to detectives, surveillance video shows Wiley bringing Cole out of a jail pod and into a room at the Robertson County jail just after noon on June 28.

Wiley is seen placing leg shackles on Cole and patting him down. Authorities said the pat-down did not include the front or back of Cole's torso.

Wiley was joined by Deputy Tomisha Jones for the trip from Robertson County to Nashville.

After Cole was taken into an exam room, he requested to use the bathroom. Wiley reportedly checked the restroom for weapons before allowing Cole to go inside. Jones stayed behind in the exam room, which was next door.

Wiley said he removed one of Cole's hands from the handcuffs. A few minutes later, Wiley realized Cole had a screwdriver in his hand, which is when Cole tried to stab him in the neck.

During the altercation, Wiley yelled for Jones to come inside and help. Jones said Cole did not respond to her commands, which is when she fired one shot at Cole.

Cole was then reportedly able to grab Jones' gun. According to the investigation, Wiley and Cole then began firing shots at each other. Wiley was hit multiple times.

Jones was able to get her weapon back, which is when she shot Cole again and he fell to the floor.

After collecting evidence from the scene, Metro PD concluded that Cole had created a makeshift holder for the screwdriver, which he was hiding around his torso underneath his clothing and was missed during the pat-down.

According to investigators, Cole brought the screwdriver with him from the Robertson County jail.

Wiley is continuing to recover from the injuries he sustained during the attack.

The police department has handed off the report to the District Attorney's Office for review.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved/