2 armed gunmen rob Sonic in Antioch

Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed the Sonic on Murfreesboro Pike late Thursday night.

According to police, both suspects were wearing black ski masks when they walked into the restaurant. One of the men had a silver handgun.

The robbers were able to steal cash from the business before running off toward Bell Road.

K-9 officers responded to the scene and tried tracking down the suspects, but their attempts were not successful.

Detectives are working to obtain surveillance video of the robbery.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

