President Trump fires back at Sen. Corker with tweet

A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.More >>
A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department has completed its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened at 100 Oaks earlier this summer.More >>
The Metro Nashville Police Department has completed its investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened at 100 Oaks earlier this summer.More >>
According to police, both suspects were wearing black ski masks when they walked into the restaurant. One of the men had a silver handgun.More >>
According to police, both suspects were wearing black ski masks when they walked into the restaurant. One of the men had a silver handgun.More >>
President Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
President Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's criticism of his leadership. In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Metro police have released photos of the suspect wanted in a gas station robbery on 8th Avenue South early Friday morning.More >>
Metro police have released photos of the suspect wanted in a gas station robbery on 8th Avenue South early Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say a jailer in Tennessee has been relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation into a racist post on Facebook.More >>
Authorities say a jailer in Tennessee has been relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation into a racist post on Facebook.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam's administration is dropping efforts to outsource management of Tennessee's state parks and will let his successor decide whether to renew the privatization attempt.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam's administration is dropping efforts to outsource management of Tennessee's state parks and will let his successor decide whether to renew the privatization attempt.More >>
The Republican National Committee is headed toward adoption of a resolution condemning white supremacists.More >>
The Republican National Committee is headed toward adoption of a resolution condemning white supremacists.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
The Nashville Predators are looking to find a new national anthem singer.More >>
The Nashville Predators are looking to find a new national anthem singer.More >>
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >>
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >>
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >>
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >>
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >>
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County can be heard in audio, obtained by the News 4 I-Team, discussing threatening letters sent anonymously to his critics.More >>
The highest elected official in Cannon County can be heard in audio, obtained by the News 4 I-Team, discussing threatening letters sent anonymously to his critics.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son's abrupt passing at just 47 years old. On top of it, she's struggling to get closure, and it's all because she can't get a very important paper.More >>
A mother is grieving after her son's abrupt passing at just 47 years old. On top of it, she's struggling to get closure, and it's all because she can't get a very important paper.More >>
It started raining Thursday in some parts of Texas. It might not stop until next week, thanks to lumbering Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is an unusual tropical cyclone.More >>
It started raining Thursday in some parts of Texas. It might not stop until next week, thanks to lumbering Hurricane Harvey. Harvey is an unusual tropical cyclone.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >>