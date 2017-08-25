President Trump fires back at Sen. Corker with tweet

President Trump is reacting to Sen. Bob Corker's recent criticisms of his leadership.

In a tweet Friday morning, the president blasted Corker, claiming that Corker has asked him if he should run for office in 2018.

The full tweet reads: "Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not to run again in '18. Tennessee not happy!"

Corker expressed concerns last week that the president has not shown competency for leadership, following Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville, VA.

"The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful. And we need him to be successful," said Corker last week. "I think our president needs to take stock of the role that he plays in our nation and move beyond himself, move way beyond himself, and move to a place where daily he's waking up, thinking about what is best for our nation."

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders responded to a reporter's question about Corker during her media briefing.

"I think that's a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn't dignify a response from this podium," she said.

