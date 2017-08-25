Suspect holds gas station clerk at gunpoint in Wedgewood robbery

Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.

The robbery happened at the Twice Daily on 8th Avenue South near Wedgewood Avenue. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police have released photos of the suspect wanted in a gas station robbery on 8th Avenue South.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash after holding a clerk at gunpoint at a Twice Daily store just after midnight Friday.

The robber ran out toward the back parking lot of a neighboring business. A K-9 searched the area to try to track the suspect.

Police said the clerk was not injured during the robbery.

According to police, the robber was wearing an orange polo shirt, black shorts and a black hat.

Police said they believe the same suspect may have also been involved in a robbery on Nolensville Pike on Thursday morning.

