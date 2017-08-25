Jailer relieved of duty after racist post on social media - WSMV Channel 4

Jailer relieved of duty after racist post on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a jailer in Tennessee has been relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation into a racist post on Facebook.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesman Earle Farrell told The Commercial Appeal that Sgt. Marcus Twilla shared a racist post in a private Facebook group for law enforcement officers Saturday. The post has since been deleted.

Farrell said Twilla, who was worked as a Shelby County corrections officer since 2001, "violated our social media policy about a posting using racist language."

Twilla could not be reached for comment by the newspaper Thursday. A woman who did not identify herself answered the phone at his home and declined comment.

Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McNary was suspended over a Facebook post In July 2016.

