Pizza delivery driver critically injured in north Nashville shooting

A pizza delivery driver is in critical condition after being shot in north Nashville overnight.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Batavia Street.

A passerby called police after finding the victim's car parked in the middle of the street. The victim, who was working for New York Pizza at the time, was found lying in the street near his car door.

According to Metro police, the victim was shot in the head. He has been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of the gunman.

