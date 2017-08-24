Predators host auditions for national anthem singers - WSMV Channel 4

Predators host auditions for national anthem singers

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Predators are looking to find a new national anthem singer.

The team hosted auditions for the anthem singer finalists on Thursday. News 4’s Rudy Kalis was among the judges.

Finalist Megan Miller said because of all the talent, it’s an honor just to make it this far.

“It means everything to me to come this far because I’ve only been in Nashville three years. It doesn’t take long to find out the caliber of artists and singers in this city,” Miller said.

Eleven singers were narrowed down to four.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite singer on the Predators’ website in the future.

